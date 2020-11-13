COVID-19 case halts absentee ballot counting in Onondaga County

Absentee ballot counting has been suspended after an Onondaga County Board of Elections employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Dustin Czarny and Michele Sardo, the county election commissioners, told reporters that they learned of the positive test Friday morning. The employee, who has been hospitalized, was last in the office on Nov. 5 and did not participate in the canvassing of the county's 57,000 absentee ballots.
After being informed of the test result at about 11 a.m., Czarny and Sardo consulted with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon's office and with Dr. Indu Gupta, the county health commissioner. The board's approximately 30 employees, including Czarny and Sardo, went to be tested for COVID-19. They are awaiting the results of their tests.
The absentee ballot count stopped at noon. Observers and workers were informed of the positive test result when Czarny and Sardo suspended the canvass.
"Until we get results back for these tests, we cannot resume the absentee ballot count," Czarny said. "This is not something that can be done virtually. It has to be done in-person and with observers."
During the absentee count, the board believes it took necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Everybody was masked," Sardo said. "We had the sanitizer at the desks. We had everything wiped down."
The potential COVID-19 exposure disrupts what was already a complicated absentee ballot-counting process in Onondaga County. Parts of the county are within the 50th state Senate District, which had a close race between Democrat John Mannion and Republican candidate Angi Renna. Renna's campaign, which sought to impound ballots before Election Day, has been objecting to hundreds of ballots in an attempt to have them thrown out and not counted.
A state Supreme Court judge will decide the fate of the ballots if the Renna campaign pursues the legal challenges.
Onondaga County didn't start its absentee ballot count until Tuesday. Local election boards have until Nov. 28 to certify the election results. Before the potential COVID-19 exposure, the board planned to count Friday afternoon and on Saturday. It was on track to finish its count, excluding the objections, by next week.
But now those plans are contingent on the results of the COVID-19 tests. If Czarny or Sardo test positive, they have backup plans — deputy commissioners could fill in — that would allow the counting to continue.
"Anything more than three to four days is going to be problematic," Czarny said. "We'll have to see if we have to make alternative plans." He added that they have notified the state Board of Elections and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
For now, the ballots have been secured in the board's office. Sardo said they have bipartisan locks and the ballots can't be accessed without her or Czarny present.
When counting resumes, all election board employees must test negative for COVID-19 before returning to work. Sardo said there won't be a similar mandate for observers who enter the office.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
