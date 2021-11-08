COVID-19 cases up, hospitalizations down in Cayuga County

While remaining below peak levels for the Delta variant surge that began in August, Cayuga County's COVID-19 transmission level increased over the past week, according to data from the county health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control.

The health department's situational report for Monday said there are currently 229 residents in mandatory isolation with an active coronavirus case. That total is up from 178 in isolation a week earlier.

The county put 22 residents into isolation Friday, 24 on Saturday and 17 on Sunday. Out of those 63 residents, 42 were unvaccinated.

Data reported by the CDC showed the seven-day daily average of new cases over the past week ending on Saturday ranged from 20.1 on Oct. 31 to 26.9 on Nov. 4. It was at 22 on Saturday.

Those levels are below the daily averages seen for Cayuga County in much of September, when they were consistently reported above 30 cases per day. However, it's still substantially above the levels reported in July and early August, when they were below 10.

The county's COVID-19 hospitalization trend moved lower over the past week. The health department reported nine residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 in facilities in Auburn or Syracuse, down from 12 a week earlier. Of those nine case, five are unvaccinated, and one is a child under the age of 10.

The health department is holding three vaccine booster clinics this week, but two have had appointments fill up, according to the county's online sign-up. The third clinic, scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, will offer Moderna boosters at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. As of 4 p.m. Monday, 21 appointments were left.

Registration is required for those clinics. To register, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 vaccine clinics." If you sign up for an appointment, you should bring photo identification, your health insurance card and COVID-19 vaccination card to the clinic.

Anyone who needs help with the registration process should contact their local government offices or call the Cayuga Community Health Network at (315) 252-4212.

The health department last week said it will be working with school districts to hold in-school as well as community clinics for 5- to 11-year-old residents starting the week of Nov. 15. That age group just became eligible for shots with federal authorization last week.

Cayuga County's overall vaccination rate continues to lag much of the rest of the state. According to the CDC, just 56.9% of the county's total population has had at least one COVID-19 shot, compared with 74.9% of the state population.

The county's rate is 11th lowest out of 62 New York state counties. Allegany County is lowest at 41.7%, while New York County is highest at 86.4%.

