COVID-19 in New York: More than 3,000 hospitalized, 39 die on Thanksgiving

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise as New York experiences a second wave of the pandemic.
Total statewide hospitalizations increased by 47 to 3,103 on Thanksgiving, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. There were 39 deaths.
There were 471 new patients admitted to New York hospitals on Thursday. The number of patients in intensive care units increased from 628 to 636, and the number of intubations increased by eight to 294.
Cuomo's office said there were 384 patients discharged from hospitals on Thanksgiving.
There were 219,442 test results reported on Thursday, which is a new high. The positivity rate was 3.72%, with 5,275 new cases.
The positivity rate varies by region. Western New York has the highest average rate (6.28%) over a seven-day period. Central New York, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, has a 3.66% average positivity rate in the last seven days. On Thursday, the region's positivity rate was at 4%.
"All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change," Cuomo said. "We're seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state. It started with the fall, and it's going to continue and probably worsen in the winter."
Cuomo again urged New Yorkers to wear masks, wash their hands and avoid gatherings. That has been a consistent message as the holidays approached because of concerns about the virus spreading at parties. There have been cases linked to Halloween weekend gatherings, and more cases are expected in the days and weeks after Thanksgiving.
