COVID-19 in New York: More than 3,000 hospitalized, 39 die on Thanksgiving

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise as New York experiences a second wave of the pandemic.

Total statewide hospitalizations increased by 47 to 3,103 on Thanksgiving, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. There were 39 deaths.

There were 471 new patients admitted to New York hospitals on Thursday. The number of patients in intensive care units increased from 628 to 636, and the number of intubations increased by eight to 294.

Cuomo's office said there were 384 patients discharged from hospitals on Thanksgiving.

There were 219,442 test results reported on Thursday, which is a new high. The positivity rate was 3.72%, with 5,275 new cases.

The positivity rate varies by region. Western New York has the highest average rate (6.28%) over a seven-day period. Central New York, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, has a 3.66% average positivity rate in the last seven days. On Thursday, the region's positivity rate was at 4%.