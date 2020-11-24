COVID-19 pandemic doesn't stop Schumer from completing 62-county tour

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of a global pandemic prevented U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer from completing his annual tour of New York's 62 counties.

Schumer, D-N.Y., wrapped up his 2020 tour with a stop in Greene County on Monday. It was his 86th visit to upstate New York or Long Island this year. His upstate swings included eight stops in central New York and 12 in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region.

In August, Schumer visited Cayuga County. He held a press conference outside the Auburn Post Office to blast the U.S. Postal Service's changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It's the 22nd consecutive year Schumer has completed the 62-county tour. The idea for the statewide swing was raised during his U.S. Senate campaign in 1998. He pledged to visit each New York county in his first year in office.

After winning the election and taking office in 1999, Schumer visited the state's 62 counties. He has said that he enjoyed the experience so much he decided to make at least one stop in each county every year.