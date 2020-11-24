COVID-19 pandemic doesn't stop Schumer from completing 62-county tour

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of a global pandemic prevented U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer from completing his annual tour of New York's 62 counties.
Schumer, D-N.Y., wrapped up his 2020 tour with a stop in Greene County on Monday. It was his 86th visit to upstate New York or Long Island this year. His upstate swings included eight stops in central New York and 12 in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region.
In August, Schumer visited Cayuga County. He held a press conference outside the Auburn Post Office to blast the U.S. Postal Service's changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
It's the 22nd consecutive year Schumer has completed the 62-county tour. The idea for the statewide swing was raised during his U.S. Senate campaign in 1998. He pledged to visit each New York county in his first year in office.
After winning the election and taking office in 1999, Schumer visited the state's 62 counties. He has said that he enjoyed the experience so much he decided to make at least one stop in each county every year.
But this was arguably the most difficult year for Schumer to pull off the feat. The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for holding gatherings and meeting with people in confined settings. He scaled back his travel — in past years, he has visited areas outside of New York City well over 100 times — but still managed to visit every corner of the state.
Schumer said Monday that it was important for him to continue the 62-county tour to better understand how the pandemic was affecting New Yorkers.
"Through a year that much has changed — I, too, traveled with masks and disinfectant in tow to much smaller and more understated events — one thing remained the same: My commitment, dedication and love for New York," he said. "This year, more than ever before, I learned more about the struggles and needs of New York and saw New Yorkers resilience, perseverance and grit and time and time again the very best New York has to offer even during our darkest of days."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
