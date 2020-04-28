COVID-19 pandemic may force cancellation of NY State Fair

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SYRACUSE — Businesses and schools may reopen, but large-scale events — namely the New York State Fair — won't return anytime soon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who visited Syracuse to deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, said that the state fair won't be held unless every region in New York is open. While central New York and other parts of the state could slowly begin reopening in mid-May, other areas — mainly downstate — will have to wait longer due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo wants to avoid a similar scenario that occurred in Connecticut when New York's eastern neighbor opened parks. He received a call from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont informing him that there were many cars from New York observed at the parks.

Other sites that could attract large crowds — beaches and parks, for example — would remain closed until the entire state is ready to open.

"That would have to be statewide or whatever region did it without the others would have a massive infusion of people from everyone," Cuomo said.

For central New York, that will likely mean the loss of the state fair this year. Cuomo didn't make a formal announcement regarding the fair, but was pessimistic about the chances of holding the annual event in 2020.