COVID-19 pandemic may force cancellation of NY State Fair

SYRACUSE — Businesses and schools may reopen, but large-scale events — namely the New York State Fair — won't return anytime soon.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who visited Syracuse to deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, said that the state fair won't be held unless every region in New York is open. While central New York and other parts of the state could slowly begin reopening in mid-May, other areas — mainly downstate — will have to wait longer due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuomo wants to avoid a similar scenario that occurred in Connecticut when New York's eastern neighbor opened parks. He received a call from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont informing him that there were many cars from New York observed at the parks.
Other sites that could attract large crowds — beaches and parks, for example — would remain closed until the entire state is ready to open.
"That would have to be statewide or whatever region did it without the others would have a massive infusion of people from everyone," Cuomo said.
For central New York, that will likely mean the loss of the state fair this year. Cuomo didn't make a formal announcement regarding the fair, but was pessimistic about the chances of holding the annual event in 2020.
"Can you open the state fair unless the entire state is at a point where it's opened? I don't believe so," he said.
If the fair is canceled, it would be a blow to the state and the region. The state fair has set all-time attendance records four years in a row. More than 1.3 million people visited the fair in 2019.
This year, Cuomo announced that the fair would expand from 13 to 18 days. The additional five days is part of the governor's goal of having the No. 1 state fair in the country.
The challenge with the fair, though, is that it attracts visitors from across New York and other states. That would go against the state's goal of reducing density and avoiding "attractive nuisances." It would also be difficult to practice social distancing in some parts of the fairgrounds, especially the concert venues and buildings.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said at his briefing Tuesday that he understands Cuomo's perspective.
"Certainly if New York City is in a position that they're still shut down four months from now, the fair would be pretty risk to have an outbreak in our community," he said.
It has been more than 70 years since the last time the state fair was canceled. The fair wasn't held from 1942 through 1947 because the fairgrounds in Geddes was used as a military installation during World War II.
