COVID-19 vaccination rate inching up in NY prisons; group demands transparency

"The maximum number of vaccinated incarcerated individuals ensures a safer work environment for staff, the incarcerated population and visitors to facilities," Mailey said. "This type of incentive program has proven to be effective not only in the general public, but in correctional systems across the country."

DOCCS is facing criticism for its reporting on vaccinations in state prisons. New Yorkers United for Justice, a coalition of criminal justice reform groups, sent a letter to DOCCS and the state Department of Health urging the agencies to provide a "full and accurate breakdown of vaccination data by race, ethnicity, age and gender."

While DOCCS continues to publish data on COVID-19 cases and testing in prisons, it does not post similar information about its vaccination effort. The department has provided vaccination data when requested by The Citizen.

"It is imperative that DOCCS and DOH provide the public with a clear and detailed picture of COVID-19 tracking and management in prisons, including vaccination data and how they are planning to fight future outbreaks," said Alexander Horwitz, executive director of New Yorkers United for Justice. "Prisons are ideal breeding grounds for COVID-19 outbreaks, and with potentially large numbers of unvaccinated people in prisons, we cannot risk creating another surge."