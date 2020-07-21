Cuomo: 10 more states with high COVID-19 infection rates added to NY quarantine list

More than half of the United States is now on New York's travel advisory due to high COVID-19 infection rates.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that 10 more states — Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington — have been added to the quarantine list. Minnesota has been removed after its infection rate decreased.
With the new additions, there are now 31 states on the travel advisory. The list includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.
States are added to the travel advisory if the rate of positive tests exceeds 10% over a seven-day period or if the number of positive cases is at least 10 per 100,000 residents.
Visitors from the states on the list must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York. New Yorkers who visit those states need to quarantine after their return. There are exceptions for employees who are traveling for work.
"Our future is in their hands," Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. "We may not be unified as a nation the way we should be, but we're going to have national unity in the trajectory of COVID. One state cannot protect itself from this virus. It is community spread. Only community can resolve it."
New York's rate of positive cases, based on Monday's numbers, is 1.29%. The state reported 855 of 66,169 tests were positive for COVID-19.
There were two COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the lowest daily death toll since March 13. There are 724 New Yorkers hospitalized, according to Cuomo's office.
In other news:
• Cuomo reiterated his position regarding bars and restaurants and their ability to operate during the pandemic. Last week, New York directed bars and restaurants to only serve alcoholic beverages to patrons ordering food. The purpose of the order is to ensure that people aren't mingling and standing at establishments.
New York is cracking down on establishments that aren't following the guidelines. Cuomo said the State Liquor Authority suspended 27 licenses and brought 410 charges against bars and restaurants.
Cuomo maintained that New York never allowed bars to open, but acknowledged that there isn't a separate license for a bar and restaurant. Other states have separate licenses and have kept bars closed due to the public health crisis.
Cuomo named four of the bars that had licenses suspended, including The Secrets Gentlemen's Club on Long Island and three bars — Brick Bar, Maspeth Pizza and MIA — in Queens.
"This is a dangerous situation and not only dangerous, but the bad operators will make it worse for themselves and for the good operators," Cuomo said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.