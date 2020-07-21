Cuomo: 10 more states with high COVID-19 infection rates added to NY quarantine list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than half of the United States is now on New York's travel advisory due to high COVID-19 infection rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that 10 more states — Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington — have been added to the quarantine list. Minnesota has been removed after its infection rate decreased.

With the new additions, there are now 31 states on the travel advisory. The list includes Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

States are added to the travel advisory if the rate of positive tests exceeds 10% over a seven-day period or if the number of positive cases is at least 10 per 100,000 residents.

Visitors from the states on the list must quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York. New Yorkers who visit those states need to quarantine after their return. There are exceptions for employees who are traveling for work.