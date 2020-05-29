Cuomo: 5 regions, including central NY and Cayuga County, can move to second reopening phase

Cuomo was asked about those concerns at the afternoon briefing and defended how the transition from the first to second phase was handled.

"I want to make sure that the data was reviewed by all the experts," he said. "A county executive may be very good at what they do, but they’re not an expert on viral transmission in a pandemic."

The list of industries now cleared for reopening includes administrative support, professional services, real estate, rental and leasing, and most retail. Barbershops and hair salons also can reopen in phase two with limitations.

The state posted additional guidance on phase two rules Friday morning. It said indoor shopping malls could not open during this phase, but that mall stores with external entrances could. Retail establishments cannot exceed 50% of their occupancy capacity, and they must ensure 6 feet of social distancing between individuals is followed "unless safety or core function of the work activity requires a shorter distance."

Businesses that remain closed or limited during the phase two include dine-in restaurants, which are still allowed to provide takeout and delivery service, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters and amusement parks.