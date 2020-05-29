Cuomo: 5 regions, including central NY and Cayuga County, can move to second reopening phase

Following a Thursday night and Friday morning filled with confusion over whether regions in New York state would be allowed to move into the second phase of the economic reopening process, Gov. Andrew Cuomo now has given five regions the green light to do just that.
At his daily coronavirus public briefing Friday afternoon, Cuomo said that after final review of data by global health experts, five regions — Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier — can now expand their openings.
The announcement came after the governor said during a radio interview the day before that, despite expectations expressed by regional and county officials that the second phase would start on Friday, no regions yet had clearance to start the new reopenings. He said "international experts" first had to review the data and determine whether the regions should move forward.
"We are going to ask them to analyze it and if they sign off and say go to phase two, andiamo," Cuomo said. Andiamo is Italian for "let's go" or "we go."
That sparked bipartisan outcry from officials around the state who were expecting the second phase to start Friday morning.
Cuomo was asked about those concerns at the afternoon briefing and defended how the transition from the first to second phase was handled.
"I want to make sure that the data was reviewed by all the experts," he said. "A county executive may be very good at what they do, but they’re not an expert on viral transmission in a pandemic."
The list of industries now cleared for reopening includes administrative support, professional services, real estate, rental and leasing, and most retail. Barbershops and hair salons also can reopen in phase two with limitations.
The state posted additional guidance on phase two rules Friday morning. It said indoor shopping malls could not open during this phase, but that mall stores with external entrances could. Retail establishments cannot exceed 50% of their occupancy capacity, and they must ensure 6 feet of social distancing between individuals is followed "unless safety or core function of the work activity requires a shorter distance."
Businesses that remain closed or limited during the phase two include dine-in restaurants, which are still allowed to provide takeout and delivery service, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters and amusement parks.
The state's reopening process, which the Cuomo adminstration has dubbed NY Forward, provides for at least two weeks between phases. That means the soonest Central New York and the other four regions could move to the third phase is June 12.
This story will be updated.
