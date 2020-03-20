Cuomo aide tests positive for coronavirus

A press aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said Friday night that the staffer felt ill midday Thursday and self-quarantined. They were tested for COVID-19 Friday morning and it was confirmed that they contracted the respiratory illness.

"While none of the other members of the press office are demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms, those who worked in and around the staffer's work station have been placed in precautionary quarantine," DeRosa said.

Cuomo mentioned at the end of his Friday press briefing that an aide in the press office had symptoms of COVID-19 and was isolated.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most people will experience mild symptoms. Seniors and people with chronic health conditions are risk of serious illness if they contract the virus.