Cuomo aide tests positive for coronavirus

A press aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said Friday night that the staffer felt ill midday Thursday and self-quarantined. They were tested for COVID-19 Friday morning and it was confirmed that they contracted the respiratory illness.
"While none of the other members of the press office are demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms, those who worked in and around the staffer's work station have been placed in precautionary quarantine," DeRosa said.
Cuomo mentioned at the end of his Friday press briefing that an aide in the press office had symptoms of COVID-19 and was isolated.
Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most people will experience mild symptoms. Seniors and people with chronic health conditions are risk of serious illness if they contract the virus.
It's the first known case of the coronavirus in Cuomo's office, but not the first affecting someone in state government. Three members of the state Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, Assembly members Charles Barron and Helene Weinstein were diagnosed with the coronavirus. On Thursday, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced that Assemblywoman Kimberly Jean-Pierre tested positive for virus.
New York has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any state in the U.S. According to the state Department of Health, there are 7,102 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 1,200 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
