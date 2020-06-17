Cuomo aims to designate Juneteenth as official NY state holiday in 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to add Juneteenth as an official state holiday next year.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, marks the anniversary of when enslaved people in Texas were informed of their liberation and slavery ended in the U.S.

Nearly every state, including New York, recognize Juneteenth either as an official holiday or a day of commemoration. It's not an official state holiday in New York, but Cuomo hopes to change that in 2021.

Cuomo on Wednesday signed an executive order that declares Juneteenth — Friday, June 19 — as a holiday for state employees. According to the order, employees who aren't required to work will receive a paid day off. Employees who do work on the holiday will receive one day of compensatory time.

"It commemorates the emancipation of slavery in the United States," Cuomo said of Juneteenth. "It is a day that we should all reflect upon. It's a day that's especially relevant in this moment in history."

In 2021, Cuomo said he'll propose legislation to designate Juneteenth as an official state holiday.