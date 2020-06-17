Cuomo aims to designate Juneteenth as official NY state holiday in 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to add Juneteenth as an official state holiday next year.
Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19, marks the anniversary of when enslaved people in Texas were informed of their liberation and slavery ended in the U.S.
Nearly every state, including New York, recognize Juneteenth either as an official holiday or a day of commemoration. It's not an official state holiday in New York, but Cuomo hopes to change that in 2021.
Cuomo on Wednesday signed an executive order that declares Juneteenth — Friday, June 19 — as a holiday for state employees. According to the order, employees who aren't required to work will receive a paid day off. Employees who do work on the holiday will receive one day of compensatory time.
"It commemorates the emancipation of slavery in the United States," Cuomo said of Juneteenth. "It is a day that we should all reflect upon. It's a day that's especially relevant in this moment in history."
In 2021, Cuomo said he'll propose legislation to designate Juneteenth as an official state holiday.
State and local governments aren't the only entities either declaring or planning to designate Juneteenth as an official holiday. Several companies are adding Juneteenth as a holiday for employees.
One company in Cayuga County, Cayuga Centers, announced on Facebook Tuesday that Juneteenth will be an agency holiday beginning Friday. It will replace Columbus Day, which has been criticized because of how explorer Christopher Columbus treated indigenous people.
"I hope that this will help those who already know about, and recognize the significance of (Juneteenth), to commemorate it fully," wrote Ed Hayes, who serves as president and CEO of Cayuga Centers. "And for those of you who want to find out more, I hope this will encourage you to research and understand the importance of this time in our history, and the lessons we can learn from the past."
In other news:
• There were 567 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Cuomo said at his briefing. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline across the state.
Since March 1, there have been 385,142 positive cases and 24,629 deaths in New York.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.