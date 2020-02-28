Cuomo appoints NY panel to select site for first state veterans cemetery

A five-member committee will be tasked with overseeing the establishment of New York's first veterans cemetery.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo named Jim McDonough, director of the state Division of Veterans' Services, chair of the panel. The other members are Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, commissioner of the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs; RoAnn Destito, commissioner of the state Office of General Services; Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; and Rossana Rosada, New York secretary of state and chair of the state cemetery board.
The panel will lead the site selection process for the cemetery and create an action plan outlining how the site will be operated.
Cuomo included the creation of the state's first veterans cemetery in his 2020 State of the State agenda.
"It is our obligation to ensure that the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect this great nation are honored with a dignified place to rest alongside their fellow service members in New York," Cuomo said.
New York is one of the few states without a state veterans cemetery, according to Cuomo's office. There are approximately 681,000 veterans living in New York, and more than 70% of them are at least 55 years old.
An obstacle to creating a state veterans cemetery has been a law that requires 15 years' worth of perpetual care costs to be collected before the site selection process can commence. Cuomo announced last year that he would introduce legislation to remove the funding mandate.
The bill is included in Cuomo's executive budget proposal this year.
McDonough, a retired Army colonel, wants the panel to collaborate with other state agencies and local stakeholders.
"We owe our veteran families nothing less than our best efforts to ensure that additional dignified burial options for New York's veterans become a reality this year," McDonough said.
There are at least two counties in upstate New York that have expressed interest in hosting the state's first veterans cemetery. Oneida County wants to be considered for the site. Seneca County, which is home to Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, is also a potential candidate.
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery is located in Romulus on a 162-acre property that previously hosted the Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base. The cemetery opened in 2011.
State Sen. Pam Helming, who represents Seneca County, supports designating Sampson as the first state veterans cemetery. State Sen. Rob Ortt, who served with the Army National Guard in Afghanistan, also believes Sampson should be the site of a state veterans cemetery.
