Cuomo appoints NY panel to select site for first state veterans cemetery

A five-member committee will be tasked with overseeing the establishment of New York's first veterans cemetery.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo named Jim McDonough, director of the state Division of Veterans' Services, chair of the panel. The other members are Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, commissioner of the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs; RoAnn Destito, commissioner of the state Office of General Services; Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; and Rossana Rosada, New York secretary of state and chair of the state cemetery board.

The panel will lead the site selection process for the cemetery and create an action plan outlining how the site will be operated.

Cuomo included the creation of the state's first veterans cemetery in his 2020 State of the State agenda.

"It is our obligation to ensure that the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect this great nation are honored with a dignified place to rest alongside their fellow service members in New York," Cuomo said.

New York is one of the few states without a state veterans cemetery, according to Cuomo's office. There are approximately 681,000 veterans living in New York, and more than 70% of them are at least 55 years old.

