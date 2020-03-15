Cuomo asks Trump: Use military to expand NY hospital capacity as coronavirus spreads

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants President Donald Trump to take extraordinary action to help New York respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuomo on Sunday asked Trump to mobilize the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to retrofit state buildings that could be used as temporary hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

At a press conference in Albany, Cuomo offered an ominous prediction — that New York's hospitals won't be able to accommodate patients if the coronavirus continues to spread in the state.

New York hospitals have 53,000 beds, including 3,000 beds in intensive care units. The ICU beds are about 80% occupied, according to Cuomo.

As of Sunday, 137 of the 729 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus have been hospitalized. There are 65 coronavirus patients in ICUs, 46 of whom are on ventilators.

Cuomo highlighted the importance of ICUs when treating people in vulnerable groups — seniors and those with chronic health conditions — who may experience severe symptoms of the respiratory virus.

"They need the ICU beds," Cuomo said. "They need the ventilators. They need the machines that breathe for them. The overwhelming crush is going to be on the ICU beds."