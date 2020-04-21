Cuomo backs regional approach to reopening NY economy

In central New York, leaders from seven counties are already working on a regional plan to reopen the economy while balancing public health concerns. The effort is being led by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Aileen McNabb-Coleman is also involved.

McMahon told The Citizen Monday that Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida and Oswego counties are participating in the discussions. Leaders from those counties held a conference call Tuesday.

In separate interviews, McMahon and McNabb-Coleman said that it's important to have a regional approach because there are residents of one county who may go to school or work in another. Several Cayuga County residents work in Onondaga County. There are two Onondaga County school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system.

"If we can do this because of how connected we are, I think we'll be more successful getting through this pandemic with the fight against this virus, but certainly the economic impact that we're all going to be facing after we get through this first battle," McMahon said.

There isn't a set schedule for when any of the regions may reopen their economies. Cuomo didn't offer a timetable at the event in Buffalo. McMahon said Monday that he hopes to submit the region's plan to the governor's office next week.