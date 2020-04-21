Cuomo backs regional approach to reopening NY economy

On the same day central New York leaders commenced discussions about a plan to reopen the region's economy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo endorsed the idea of taking a regional approach.
Cuomo, who held his daily COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo Tuesday, outlined a strategy modeled after the regional economic development councils, one of his signature initiatives that encourage counties within an area to partner and develop ideas for bolstering the economy.
Before Cuomo's announcement, state and local elected officials in upstate New York urged the governor to embrace a regional strategy. Their argument was that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected upstate differently than the New York City area.
The data backs up that stance. Most of the confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths are in downstate counties and the city. While there are some areas in upstate with higher numbers of cases than others, several counties have few active cases and hospitalizations.
"We operate as one state, but we also have to understand variations and you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible," Cuomo said. "And if a situation is radically different in one part of the state than another part of the state, take that into consideration."
In central New York, leaders from seven counties are already working on a regional plan to reopen the economy while balancing public health concerns. The effort is being led by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. Cayuga County Legislature Chairman Aileen McNabb-Coleman is also involved.
McMahon told The Citizen Monday that Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida and Oswego counties are participating in the discussions. Leaders from those counties held a conference call Tuesday.
In separate interviews, McMahon and McNabb-Coleman said that it's important to have a regional approach because there are residents of one county who may go to school or work in another. Several Cayuga County residents work in Onondaga County. There are two Onondaga County school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system.
"If we can do this because of how connected we are, I think we'll be more successful getting through this pandemic with the fight against this virus, but certainly the economic impact that we're all going to be facing after we get through this first battle," McMahon said.
There isn't a set schedule for when any of the regions may reopen their economies. Cuomo didn't offer a timetable at the event in Buffalo. McMahon said Monday that he hopes to submit the region's plan to the governor's office next week.
Cuomo did extend stay-at-home orders and the closure of non-essential businesses until May 15. It's possible he could amend those orders, or wait until May 15 to decide whether regions will be allowed to reopen.
While Cuomo is letting the regions determine how to proceed, he offered some guidance during his briefing.
"Let's not just talk about reopening," he said. "How do you use this as an opportunity to learn the lessons and to build back better? That's what we have to do."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.