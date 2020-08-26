Cuomo blasts CDC for changing COVID-19 testing guidance

Cuomo has blasted the CDC before and repeated some of those criticisms on the call. He panned the agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially early in the outbreak when much of the focus was on China. At least two reports, including one released by the CDC, found the early COVID-19 cases in New York came from Europe.

He also noted that the CDC altered its guidance regarding travelers and whether they should self-quarantine for 14 days after returning from an out-of-state or international trip. Like the testing guidance, he thinks it's for political reasons.

"Why would you reverse yourself on the quarantine order? Because they don't want publicity that there is a COVID problem," Cuomo said. "Because the president's politics are that COVID isn't a problem, we're passed COVID and it's all about the economy. 'The economy is doing great and we're going to focus on the economy.' And that's his reelection strategy So he's using the CDC as a campaign, rhetorical device. This is all his political, public relations."

Cuomo later added that New York will not follow the CDC guidance on quarantines and testing. He also advised businesses against following the guidance.

