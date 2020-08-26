Cuomo blasts CDC for changing COVID-19 testing guidance

Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes politics is the reason the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance for COVID-19 testing.
Before this week, the CDC recommended testing for "all close contacts" of people with COVID-19 due to the possibility that the virus could be transmitted by asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic individuals. The agency emphasized the need to quickly identify and test contacts of people with COVID-19.
But in the updated guidance on the CDC's website, it now advises that close contacts "do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public officials recommend you take one."
During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Cuomo said he's had discussions with health experts who question the CDC's change. He thinks the guidance was updated due to political reasons and is in line with past comments made by President Donald Trump, who has said the high number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. — more than 5.7 million, according to the CDC — is because of testing.
"He now has CDC carrying forward his political agenda and it is frightening and it is alarming," Cuomo said.
Dr. Howard Zucker, New York's health commissioner, added that he had conversations with CDC scientists who told him that the revisions are "political." He agreed with Cuomo that the CDC's actions are "indefensible."
Cuomo has blasted the CDC before and repeated some of those criticisms on the call. He panned the agency's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially early in the outbreak when much of the focus was on China. At least two reports, including one released by the CDC, found the early COVID-19 cases in New York came from Europe.
He also noted that the CDC altered its guidance regarding travelers and whether they should self-quarantine for 14 days after returning from an out-of-state or international trip. Like the testing guidance, he thinks it's for political reasons.
"Why would you reverse yourself on the quarantine order? Because they don't want publicity that there is a COVID problem," Cuomo said. "Because the president's politics are that COVID isn't a problem, we're passed COVID and it's all about the economy. 'The economy is doing great and we're going to focus on the economy.' And that's his reelection strategy So he's using the CDC as a campaign, rhetorical device. This is all his political, public relations."
Cuomo later added that New York will not follow the CDC guidance on quarantines and testing. He also advised businesses against following the guidance.
In other news:
• New York received more than 71,000 test results on Tuesday and the positivity rate was 0.79% — the 19th consecutive day it has been below 1%.
There are 492 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 136 of whom are in intensive care units and 54 are intubated. Three deaths were reported on Tuesday.
Cuomo said there is a "caution flag" for western New York because the region's positivity rate is 1.4%. There have been some clusters reported in the Buffalo area.
"It's better than it was, but not where it should be," Cuomo said.
• With wildfires ravaging the western U.S., Cuomo announced that New York is sending forest rangers to aid the firefighting effort.
New York has deployed personnel before to assist western states with wildfires.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.