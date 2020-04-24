Cuomo cancels special election to fill vacant CNY state Senate seat

After being delayed two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the special election to fill the 50th state Senate District seat has been cancelled.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Friday cancelling five special elections for five open state legislative seats. The special elections were initially scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 when the outbreak worsened in New York.

The order signed by Cuomo states that the vacant offices "shall be filled at the general election."

The decision means that residents of the 50th state Senate District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, will go without representation for a full year. The seat has been vacant since the end of 2019 when former state Sen. Bob Antonacci resigned after being elected to a judgeship.

There are two candidates in the 50th district — Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angi Renna — who would've appeared on the special election ballot. They are their parties' nominees for the general election.