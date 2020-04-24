Cuomo cancels special election to fill vacant CNY state Senate seat

After being delayed two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the special election to fill the 50th state Senate District seat has been cancelled.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order on Friday cancelling five special elections for five open state legislative seats. The special elections were initially scheduled for April 28, but were moved to June 23 when the outbreak worsened in New York.
The order signed by Cuomo states that the vacant offices "shall be filled at the general election."
The decision means that residents of the 50th state Senate District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, will go without representation for a full year. The seat has been vacant since the end of 2019 when former state Sen. Bob Antonacci resigned after being elected to a judgeship.
There are two candidates in the 50th district — Democrat John Mannion and Republican Angi Renna — who would've appeared on the special election ballot. They are their parties' nominees for the general election.
The cancellation of the special elections won't affect the primary elections already scheduled for June 23. The congressional, state and local primary is that day. The Democratic presidential primary, which was scheduled for April 28, was moved to late June. But there's a possibility it will be cancelled since Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee and the lone candidate remaining in the race.
Cuomo's executive order will require the state Board of Elections to send an absentee ballot application to every registered voter for the June 23 primary elections. The purpose of the order is to give voters the option of casting their vote at a polling location or voting by absentee. A prior executive order allows voters to use the risk of contracting COVID-19 as an excuse for obtaining an absentee ballot.
