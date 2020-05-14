Cuomo: Cayuga County, CNY can begin to reopen after COVID-19 shutdown

SYRACUSE — Central New York will, slowly, open for business after a nearly two-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, will begin a phased reopening after New York's statewide stay-at-home order and non-essential business closures end Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who held his daily COVID-19 briefing at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse Thursday, announced that central New York met the seven metrics to reopen. The metrics include a two-week decline in hospitalizations and hospital deaths, under two new hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, the availability of at least 30% of the region's hospital beds and intensive care unit beds, at least 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents and an average of 30 tests for every 1,000 residents per month.
Before Thursday, central New York met six of the seven metrics. The region, according to the state's calculation, hadn't tested enough people in a seven-day period to qualify for phase one of the reopening process.
Central New York needed to test an average of 775 people daily over a seven-day period. As of Thursday, the region's testing increased to 1,052 people per day to exceed the minimum threshold for phase one.
Five regions will reopen after the statewide shutdown ends Friday: Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier. Cuomo urged local governments to monitor the metrics and ensure that businesses and individuals comply with guidelines during the initial phase.
"Phased reopening does not mean the problem has gone away," Cuomo said. "It means we have controlled the problem because of what we did and because of our individual responsibility and individual actions."
In phase one, construction and manufacturing companies will be allowed to resume operations. Retail stores, including clothing stores, florists, furniture stores and sporting goods stores, can open for curbside, in-store pickup or drop-off service.
Wholesale trade and businesses in the agriculture, fishing, forestry or hunting sectors will be permitted to open during the first phase. These companies would include greenhouses and support for animal and crop production.
Eligible businesses won't need to submit documentation to reopen Friday, but they will need to adopt a safety plan to protect customers and employees. The state has a website, forward.ny.gov/industries-reopening-phase, which has guidance for industries that can open in phase one.
Businesses are encouraged to provide employees with personal protective equipment, such as masks, and follow social distancing.
The beginning of the phased reopening will be a test for a region that's largely avoided the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been more than 1,800 confirmed cases and 92 deaths in the five-county region, but those numbers are a small percentage of the 343,051 cases and 22,170 deaths statewide.
The statewide shutdown began March 22 when an order to close non-essential businesses took effect. While several businesses were able to remain open, others had to close unless they could have employees work from home.
During the phased reopening, a "regional control room" will monitor the metrics. If there is a change in hospitalizations, COVID-19 deaths, or other data, Cuomo urged local officials to react immediately.
"If you allow this virus to get ahead of us we will have a problem," he said.
Central New York leaders are eager to open businesses. Local governments have been struggling due to the lack of sales tax revenue. While Cuomo talks often about the financial struggles facing the state, counties in central New York and elsewhere are facing hefty budget deficits.
Cayuga County recently announced that 11% of the government workforce would be furloughed — a result of the revenue shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman is ready to carefully open businesses. But she reminded residents that the public health crisis isn't over.
"The threat of a second wave of infections is real and we must not let our guard down," she said. "Now more than ever, we need to remain vigilant about social distancing and personal safety measures."
