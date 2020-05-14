Cuomo: Cayuga County, CNY can begin to reopen after COVID-19 shutdown

The statewide shutdown began March 22 when an order to close non-essential businesses took effect. While several businesses were able to remain open, others had to close unless they could have employees work from home.

During the phased reopening, a "regional control room" will monitor the metrics. If there is a change in hospitalizations, COVID-19 deaths, or other data, Cuomo urged local officials to react immediately.

"If you allow this virus to get ahead of us we will have a problem," he said.

Central New York leaders are eager to open businesses. Local governments have been struggling due to the lack of sales tax revenue. While Cuomo talks often about the financial struggles facing the state, counties in central New York and elsewhere are facing hefty budget deficits.

Cayuga County recently announced that 11% of the government workforce would be furloughed — a result of the revenue shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman is ready to carefully open businesses. But she reminded residents that the public health crisis isn't over.

"The threat of a second wave of infections is real and we must not let our guard down," she said. "Now more than ever, we need to remain vigilant about social distancing and personal safety measures."

