Cuomo: Cayuga County, CNY can enter third reopening phase on Friday

Several types of personal care businesses will be allowed to open in phase three. The businesses include nail salons, massage therapy, spas and tanning salons.

Cuomo urged businesses to be cautious as they reopen to the public.

"I know businesses are anxious to open," he said. "Everybody is anxious to get the economy going. Please follow the guidelines and do what is permissible to do."

No other industries have been added to the list of businesses that can open in phase three. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told The Citizen on Tuesday that he hoped malls would be included in the third phase. While retail stores are open for curbside pickup or in-store customers, the state hasn't cleared malls to reopen.

Based on central New York's data, McMahon also urged the state to allow for an accelerated reopening that would move some phase four businesses into phase three. The fourth phase includes arts, entertainment and education. But so far, the state hasn't accepted that request.