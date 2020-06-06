Cuomo: Cayuga County, CNY houses of worship can open at 25% capacity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like businesses across New York, there will be a phased reopening of churches and other houses of worship.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that houses of worship can open at 25% capacity in phase two. Most New York regions are in the second phase of the reopening process after a statewide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidance for houses of worship wasn't immediately available, but Cuomo said there must be social distancing and urged religious institutions to watch the entrance and exit points.

"Be smart," Cuomo said. "It doesn't mean you go to a temple or a mosque and you sit right next to a person ... We leave it to our faith-based partners to come up with a smart strategy."

Before Saturday, the state allowed religious services of up to 10 people. Churches, mosques and temples could hold drive-in or parking lot services as long as there was no in-person contact.

Several local elected officials and religious leaders urged the state to allow a phased reopening of worship sites. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was among those who advocated for a plan that would allow houses of worship to reopen at 25% capacity in phase two, 50% capacity in phase three and 100% capacity in phase four.