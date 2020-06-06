You are the owner of this article.
Cuomo: Cayuga County, CNY houses of worship can open at 25% capacity
Cuomo: Cayuga County, CNY houses of worship can open at 25% capacity

St. Alphonsus Church in Auburn. President Donald Trump announced Friday that places of worship are deemed "essential" during the coronavirus pandemic and that governors need to reopen religious institutions for services.

Like businesses across New York, there will be a phased reopening of churches and other houses of worship. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that houses of worship can open at 25% capacity in phase two. Most New York regions are in the second phase of the reopening process after a statewide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The guidance for houses of worship wasn't immediately available, but Cuomo said there must be social distancing and urged religious institutions to watch the entrance and exit points. 

"Be smart," Cuomo said. "It doesn't mean you go to a temple or a mosque and you sit right next to a person ... We leave it to our faith-based partners to come up with a smart strategy." 

Before Saturday, the state allowed religious services of up to 10 people. Churches, mosques and temples could hold drive-in or parking lot services as long as there was no in-person contact. 

Several local elected officials and religious leaders urged the state to allow a phased reopening of worship sites. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was among those who advocated for a plan that would allow houses of worship to reopen at 25% capacity in phase two, 50% capacity in phase three and 100% capacity in phase four. 

When Cuomo announced that houses of worship could reopen at limited capacity, McMahon tweeted, "Very happy to see (Cuomo) work with CNY leaders and open up our religious institutions. We can do it safely and we need our faith-based partners more engaged than ever before." 

Several churches told The Citizen in May that they have plans to reopen with social distancing and other guidelines in place. Pastors said they would space out seating and congregants would be required to wear masks. 

The decision to allow churches and other houses of worship to open in phases is largely due to the continuing decline of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in New York. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is down to 2,603, At the height of the outbreak, there were more than 18,000 patients hospitalized across the state. 

There were 35 COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The state averaged nearly 800 COVID-19 deaths daily during the worst of the pandemic in April. 

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is also on the decline. There were 77,895 people tested on Friday and 1,108 new positive cases, according to the governor's office. 

"This is an acceleration for us because we're doing so well on the metrics," Cuomo said. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

