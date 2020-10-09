Cuomo: Cayuga, other NY counties will get rapid COVID-19 testing kits

In an attempt to help counties respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially areas with clusters of confirmed cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state will deploy 400,000 rapid testing kits.

The state Department of Health will send a letter to local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers explaining how they can receive rapid testing kits. The kits will be available for free, according to the governor's office.

The rapid tests will dramatically slash the wait time for COVID-19 test results. In rural areas, it can take several days to get results, depending on the backlog at national laboratories.

With the rapid testing kits, results can be available within 15 minutes.

Counties that have reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases will receive priority for the kits. The governor's office said the kits can help control outbreaks or be used to conduct surveillance testing.