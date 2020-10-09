Cuomo: Cayuga, other NY counties will get rapid COVID-19 testing kits

In an attempt to help counties respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially areas with clusters of confirmed cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state will deploy 400,000 rapid testing kits.
The state Department of Health will send a letter to local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and other providers explaining how they can receive rapid testing kits. The kits will be available for free, according to the governor's office.
The rapid tests will dramatically slash the wait time for COVID-19 test results. In rural areas, it can take several days to get results, depending on the backlog at national laboratories.
With the rapid testing kits, results can be available within 15 minutes.
Counties that have reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases will receive priority for the kits. The governor's office said the kits can help control outbreaks or be used to conduct surveillance testing.
"From day one, testing has been one of the most vital tools we have to accurately assess COVID-19's spread in New York," Cuomo said. "Today, New York state is building on our nation-leading testing program to expand rapid testing to every corner of the state, to give health care providers and localities the tools they need to offer free rapid testing to their residents and patients."
The state will also provide the rapid testing kits to schools that are in designated "yellow zones," which are areas where there is an increase in COVID-19 cases and the state is taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
The state's guidance for yellow zones includes allowing schools to be open for in-person classes with mandatory testing of students, staff and teachers every week. The state Department of Health is requiring 20% of students and staff within yellow zones to be tested every week beginning Friday, Oct. 16.
Cuomo's announcement will help counties like Cayuga that have struggled to meet testing demand. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman and Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, advocated for rapid testing and no-cost testing for residents.
Cuddy told The Citizen Friday that deploying rapid testing kits to local health departments is "good news," and she acknowledged the need to prioritize areas where there are clusters.
"The need for COVID-19 testing for residents in Cayuga County remains," she said. "We need accessible, low-cost/no-cost testing with rapid result times for our residents. The disparity amongst counties in access to testing remains evident, particularly in more rural counties."
