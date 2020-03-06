Cuomo: Coronavirus 'flu on steroids,' number of NY cases rises again

There are now 44 cases of the new coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Friday.

Tests confirmed 22 more cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in downstate New York. Several of the individuals who contracted the virus are linked to a Westchester County man receiving treatment for the illness in a New York City hospital.

Most of the 44 people are quarantined at home due to the virus. Five people, including the Westchester County man, have been hospitalized. Their conditions are improving, Cuomo said at an Albany press conference.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most cases will resolve on their own, but seniors and people with compromised immune systems may experience more severe symptoms.

"Those are the populations that we have to most protect," Cuomo said.

Cuomo outlined the state's response to coronavirus, including mandatory and precautionary quarantines to prevent the spread of the virus.

There are 44 people in mandatory quarantines statewide, according to the governor's office. All but one of the individuals in mandatory quarantines live in downstate. The lone upstate resident who is in a mandatory quarantine lives in Erie County.