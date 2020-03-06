Cuomo: Coronavirus 'flu on steroids,' number of NY cases rises again

There are now 44 cases of the new coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Friday.
Tests confirmed 22 more cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in downstate New York. Several of the individuals who contracted the virus are linked to a Westchester County man receiving treatment for the illness in a New York City hospital.
Most of the 44 people are quarantined at home due to the virus. Five people, including the Westchester County man, have been hospitalized. Their conditions are improving, Cuomo said at an Albany press conference.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Most cases will resolve on their own, but seniors and people with compromised immune systems may experience more severe symptoms.
"Those are the populations that we have to most protect," Cuomo said.
Cuomo outlined the state's response to coronavirus, including mandatory and precautionary quarantines to prevent the spread of the virus.
There are 44 people in mandatory quarantines statewide, according to the governor's office. All but one of the individuals in mandatory quarantines live in downstate. The lone upstate resident who is in a mandatory quarantine lives in Erie County.
A person is subject to a mandatory quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they had direct contact — within six feet — with someone who tested positive for the virus. A mandatory quarantine also applies if someone is experiencing symptoms of the virus after returning from a country with a level 2 or 3 travel health notice issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These countries include China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
Thousands more across New York are in precautionary quarantines, Cuomo said. A precautionary quarantine applies if someone returns from a country with level 2 or 3 travel health notice, but they aren't experiencing symptoms. Precautionary quarantines are also used if an individual doesn't have symptoms but had "proximate exposure" to a person who tested positive for the virus.
The state and local health departments also have the authority to decide whether someone should be in mandatory or precautionary quarantines.
Cuomo, in response to news headlines, said he's "urging reality" as the outbreak continues in New York.
"I'm urging a factual response as opposed to an emotional response," he said. "I'm urging that people understand the information and not the hype. We have more people in this country dying from the flu than we have dying from coronavirus."
There are more than 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. Fourteen people have died after contracting the virus.
