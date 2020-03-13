Cuomo: Daughter in precautionary coronavirus quarantine; NY cases top 400

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo responds to the novel coronavirus outbreak in New York, he learned that one of his daughters had to self-quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

Cuomo, father of three daughters, made the revelation at a press briefing Friday. His daughter isn't ill, but he admitted he was anxious after learning she had to be quarantined.

"I had to talk myself through the reality of the situation and the facts of the situation to calm myself," Cuomo said. "I understand fully the anxiety that people feel. But again, the facts do not justify the fear."

He shared his story to allay New Yorkers' fears about the virus. The state once again has the most confirmed cases in the country — 421, according to Cuomo — and 50 people have been hospitalized. Eighteen of the 50 patients are in intensive care units.

While the virus is spreading, most people who contract it will experience mild symptoms. What concerns health officials and Cuomo is the virus infecting vulnerable populations, such as seniors and those with chronic medical conditions.