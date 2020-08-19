Cuomo: Decision on NY high school sports 'within the week'

As schools plan to reopen in September, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that there will be a decision soon on whether high school sports will be permitted.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, the governing body of interscholastic sports in the state, already delayed the start of the fall season. Fall sports, if allowed, won't start until Sept. 21. Regional and state championships have already been canceled.
NYSPHSAA is preparing for the possibility that there won't be a fall season and the first part of the winter season may be postponed. There are plans for a shortened season schedule beginning in January if high school sports can't be played this year due to COVID-19.
Cuomo was asked about high school sports during a conference call with reporters Wednesday. Robert Mujica, the state budget director and one of Cuomo's top aides, noted that there has been guidance released for youth sports, but nothing yet for interscholastic sports.
Adding to Mujica's response, Cuomo said there would be a decision "within the week."
Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA's executive director, tweeted that he is "[l]ooking forward to continuing our discussions to ensure student-athlete safety is paramount."
New York school districts can open for in-person classes in September. Every region of the state has reported low positivity rates — New York had its 12th consecutive day with a statewide positivity rate below 1% — and other indicators, such as total hospitalizations, remain steady.
There are strict guidelines for schools that choose to open for in-person classes. Districts may opt for a hybrid model — a combination of in-person and online classes — or conduct all classes online. Some districts, including Auburn, are choosing to start the school year with online classes and then reevaluate later whether to open for in-person instruction.
In other news:
• Even as Cuomo says the state's COVID-19 numbers are "very good news," he cautioned New Yorkers not to think that the pandemic is over.
The comments were, in part, a response to criticism of the announcement that he is writing a book about lessons from the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. He said it's "factually not true" to think COVID-19 is over for New Yorkers. He likened it to be at halftime in a sporting event.
"COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination," he said. "The feeling of complacency poses an obstacle in and of itself."
• Regarding his book, Cuomo didn't reveal the financial terms. He said it will appear in his financial disclosure.
When Cuomo wrote his memoir in 2014, he was paid $738,000. It sold approximately 3,200 copies.
Cuomo said other elected officials, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have written books. While Hogan's book includes details about other parts of his life, he does write about responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My purpose is we're in the midst of this," Cuomo said. "Let's look at what we did right, let's look at what we did wrong because we still have a lot more to do."
He does plan to donate at least some of the proceeds from the book to a "COVID-related entity."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.