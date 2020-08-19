Cuomo: Decision on NY high school sports 'within the week'

"COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination," he said. "The feeling of complacency poses an obstacle in and of itself."

• Regarding his book, Cuomo didn't reveal the financial terms. He said it will appear in his financial disclosure.

When Cuomo wrote his memoir in 2014, he was paid $738,000. It sold approximately 3,200 copies.

Cuomo said other elected officials, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, have written books. While Hogan's book includes details about other parts of his life, he does write about responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My purpose is we're in the midst of this," Cuomo said. "Let's look at what we did right, let's look at what we did wrong because we still have a lot more to do."

He does plan to donate at least some of the proceeds from the book to a "COVID-related entity."

