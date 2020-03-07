Cuomo declares state of emergency as NY coronavirus cases continue to grow

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency after more cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in New York.

According to the governor's office, the emergency declaration will allow the state to expedite the purchase of cleaning supplies, authorize medical professionals other than doctors and nurses to test for the coronavirus, expedite leasing of lab space for testing and allow emergency medical services personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations.

There are 76 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in New York. Ten of the individuals who tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized.

Most of the cases — 57 — are in Westchester County. Those cases have been linked to a New Rochelle attorney who was hospitalized after contracting the virus.

There are 11 cases in New York City, four in Nassau County, two in Rockland County and two in Saratoga County.

Cuomo revealed that the Saratoga County cases — the first in upstate New York — include a woman who attended a conference in Miami. At the conference, she had contact with a Pennsylvania resident who contracted the coronavirus.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.