Cuomo declares state of emergency as NY coronavirus cases continue to grow

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday declared a state of emergency after more cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in New York.
According to the governor's office, the emergency declaration will allow the state to expedite the purchase of cleaning supplies, authorize medical professionals other than doctors and nurses to test for the coronavirus, expedite leasing of lab space for testing and allow emergency medical services personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations.
There are 76 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in New York. Ten of the individuals who tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized.
Most of the cases — 57 — are in Westchester County. Those cases have been linked to a New Rochelle attorney who was hospitalized after contracting the virus.
There are 11 cases in New York City, four in Nassau County, two in Rockland County and two in Saratoga County.
Cuomo revealed that the Saratoga County cases — the first in upstate New York — include a woman who attended a conference in Miami. At the conference, she had contact with a Pennsylvania resident who contracted the coronavirus.
Symptoms of the coronavirus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.
"We have now been testing around the clock," Cuomo said. "We are aggressively testing and following up leads because we want to find as many people who test positive so we can get them out of circulation."
Cuomo also announced that the state is partnering with six New York laboratories to increase testing capacity. The state has been using its Wadsworth lab to process novel coronavirus tests. Three downstate medical centers — Memorial Sloan Kettering, New York-Presbyterian and Northwell Health — will be able to test for COVID-19. There will be three testing centers in upstate: Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo, SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and University of Rochester Medical Center.
One hurdle for testing, Cuomo said, is that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn't approved New York's request to conduct automated testing. If automated testing is permitted, he said it would increase the state's testing capacity.
Testing is important, according to Cuomo, because they want to identify those with the illness and prevent them from spreading the virus.
"We want to find positives," he said.
Other coronavirus-related announcements made by Cuomo:
• Cuomo described the situation in Westchester County as "an obvious problem for us." State and local officials are considering whether to adjust a quarantine period that's in place for some schools in the county. Another concern is the possibility of the virus spreading to nursing homes and senior centers. Cuomo said the state is instructing New Rochelle-area nursing homes and senior living facilities to suspend visitation.
"The nursing homes are the most problematic setting for this disease," Cuomo said.
Seven residents at a nursing home in Washington died after contracting the coronavirus.
• Cuomo announced Friday that 4,000 New Yorkers are in precautionary quarantines. If an individual visited a country with a high prevalence of coronavirus but they aren't experiencing symptoms, they are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. But Cuomo said they are hearing that some people are not abiding by the precautionary quarantine guidelines.
"Violating those rules is disrespectful to members of the community," he added. "It doesn't honor your responsibility as a citizen and you can be putting people in danger. Even though it's called precautionary quarantine, that is a serious situation. We expect you to comply with it."
Cuomo warned that if people don't comply with the voluntary quarantine, the state could take "other measures." He didn't elaborate.
Nationwide, there are 377 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. There have been 17 deaths reported, including 14 in Washington. No one has died in New York after contracting the virus.
