Cuomo declares state of emergency for 18 NY counties affected by winter storm

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Thursday after a winter storm pounded several upstate New York counties.
The counties covered by the emergency declaration are Albany, Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster and Washington.
There has been three to four feet of snow reported in some areas, including Binghamton in the Southern Tier. The city set a new record with 41 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.
"New Yorkers are no strangers to extreme winter weather and we will get through this as we always do," Cuomo said. "We have thousands of personnel and pieces of equipment engaged in operations throughout the state and will continue to do everything we can to help communities until the job is done."
Cuomo also urged New Yorkers to avoid unnecessary travel so crews can clear snow-covered roads.
While Binghamton was among the hardest-hit places in the state, most areas had more than two feet of snow. Albany reported 16 inches of snow and Kingston, which Cuomo visited on Thursday, had 14 inches.
Most of the Cayuga County-area was spared the worst of the storm, with the National Weather Service reporting 4.8 inches of snow accumulated as of 6 a.m. Thursday in Auburn.
According to the governor's office, the state police responded to more than 600 accidents across the state Wednesday night and early Thursday. Two of the accidents had fatalities.
The state reduced the speed limit from 65 to 45 mph on the Thruway — from exit 36 near Syracuse east to Albany on Interstate 90 and on I-87 from Albany to New York City. Empty and tandem tractor-trailers were banned on the Thruway and other highways, including Interstate 84 and Route 17, but the bans were lifted Thursday morning.
