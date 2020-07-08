Cuomo: Destiny USA, Fingerlakes Mall, other NY malls can reopen Friday

"We have a detailed health and safety plan to reopen and we made the financial investment," Patterson said. "We've been ready. It will make a big difference."

The new air filtration system won't be the only change at Fingerlakes Mall. There will be markers reminding customers to maintain social distancing and hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the shopping center. The mall has adopted a cleaning and disinfecting program and is following federal and state guidelines. Patterson noted that customers are asked to wear a mask inside the mall.

For the first 30 days after operations resume, Fingerlakes Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Patterson said they will evaluate the operating hours after a 30-day period.

Other malls in central New York, including Destiny USA in Syracuse, will open on Friday.

"We applaud New Yorkers who have been adhering to social distancing guidelines under extremely difficult circumstances over the past four months," said Stephen Congel, CEO of Pyramid Management Group, which owns Destiny USA and other New York malls.