Cuomo eyeing more NY prison closures over next 2 years

But he also panned the prison closures because of how they affect employees and their families.

"It's really adding insult to injury," he said. "No time for planning or preparation ... It's not enough time for a family to plan for moving, to relocate for schools and homes. It's just not appropriate, especially in this era of COVID."

Michael Powers, who serves as president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, told The Citizen on Thursday that the union is concerned about transferring employees and inmates during the pandemic.

NYSCOPBA, which represents state corrections officers, has criticized the prison closures that were announced in December. Powers argued that any further prison closures should be delayed.

"Let's pump the breaks on these closures for a bit and ride it out and see just what's going to come of this potential issue moving forward with the spread of COVID," he said. "To me, you're just increasing the odds of spreading it."

At the budget hearing, Annucci said there hasn't been a final decision on which facilities will close. While the annex at Clinton is a maximum-security prison, most of the prisons Cuomo has closed are medium-security facilities.