Cuomo eyes high-speed internet guarantee for low-income NY families

A state program proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo would ensure low-income families can access high-speed internet.

Cuomo's 2021 State of the State agenda includes the establishment of a high-speed internet guarantee. Internet service providers would be required to offer $15-a-month broadband to low-income households.

For families that can't afford the $15 monthly fee, the state would create a fund to cover the costs.

Cuomo, who delivered the second part of his State of the State address on Tuesday, believes the program would address one of the main obstacles to high-speed internet service: Affordability.

"Access is one thing but access, if it's not affordable, is meaningless," he said, while noting that the average cost for a basic high-speed internet service plan is more than $50 a month.

There are existing programs that provide financial assistance to families for high-speed internet access. But Cuomo said the subsidies are "small" and can be difficult to access.

According to Cuomo, the state's effort to help low-income families access high-speed internet is being led by Eric Schmidt, former chairman of Google.