Cuomo eyes more NY prison closures as inmate population decline continues

Conwall added that the proposed budget would give Cuomo authority "to take strategic actions going forward, as the inmate population is expected to continue to decline."

At the end of 2008, the prison population was 60,933. The following year, state lawmakers reformed the Rockefeller Drug Laws. The number of incarcerated individuals has declined over the last decade.

As of Dec. 31, 2019, there were 44,279 inmates in the state prison system.

The closure of 17 prisons has eliminated more than 6,650 beds and saved the state approximately $193 million annually, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The governor's office noted that the average annual cost to house one prisoner in New York is $69,000.

However, the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association — the union representing corrections officers in state prisons — opposes Cuomo's proposal. The labor group worries that it will lead to overcrowding in prisons and create a more dangerous situation for security personnel.