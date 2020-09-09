Cuomo eyes plans to make it safer for New Yorkers to vote in upcoming election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to ensure New Yorkers can vote safely in the upcoming presidential election.

An executive order issued by Cuomo mandates local election boards to develop plans that would allow voters to drop off absentee ballots at the board's headquarters, an early voting poll site or an Election Day voting location without requiring them to wait in line. The goal is to minimize delays and preserve contactless voting, according to the governor's office.

The plans are due to the state Board of Elections by Sept. 21 and must be available to the public. The state already created a website, ny.gov/earlyvote, to educate New Yorkers about the absentee and early voting options.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York is allowing voters to use the virus as an excuse for obtaining an absentee ballot. While most absentee voters mail in their ballots, they can also return their ballots in-person to the local election boards or submit it at a polling location during early voting or on Election Day.

Cuomo said Tuesday that these options are alternatives to a "dropbox system" that has been proposed by state lawmakers and adopted in other states. Some states have set up secure drop boxes where voters can submit their ballots.