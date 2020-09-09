Cuomo eyes plans to make it safer for New Yorkers to vote in upcoming election

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to ensure New Yorkers can vote safely in the upcoming presidential election.
An executive order issued by Cuomo mandates local election boards to develop plans that would allow voters to drop off absentee ballots at the board's headquarters, an early voting poll site or an Election Day voting location without requiring them to wait in line. The goal is to minimize delays and preserve contactless voting, according to the governor's office.
The plans are due to the state Board of Elections by Sept. 21 and must be available to the public. The state already created a website, ny.gov/earlyvote, to educate New Yorkers about the absentee and early voting options.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York is allowing voters to use the virus as an excuse for obtaining an absentee ballot. While most absentee voters mail in their ballots, they can also return their ballots in-person to the local election boards or submit it at a polling location during early voting or on Election Day.
Cuomo said Tuesday that these options are alternatives to a "dropbox system" that has been proposed by state lawmakers and adopted in other states. Some states have set up secure drop boxes where voters can submit their ballots.
"This, I think, has the same purpose and effect," Cuomo said of New York's approach. "It's just easier."
New York election boards are already accepting absentee ballot requests from voters. There are applications available online and an online portal has been created that allows voters to request an absentee ballot.
Early voting will run from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 3.
Voting has been a concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Long lines can form outside polling places, which could create an environment that allows for the virus to spread.
For the June primary election, Cuomo issued executive orders that required absentee ballot applications to be mailed to every eligible voter. While that won't be done for the general election, the state does want to make it easier for voters to cast their ballots while protecting themselves from the virus.
"We don't want a lot of people on long lines," Cuomo said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
