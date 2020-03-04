Cuomo: Four more coronavirus cases in New York

Tests have confirmed four more cases of coronavirus in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Three of the individuals who tested positive for coronavirus are family members of a 50-year-old Westchester County man who has been hospitalized after contracting the illness. Cuomo said the wife, 20-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter are ill and at their home.

The son is a student at Yeshiva University in New York City. The school closed Wednesday after learning of the positive test.

A fourth person, one of the family's neighbors, has also tested positive for coronavirus. Cuomo said the neighbor, who is now self-quarantined at his home, drove the Westchester County man to the hospital.

Cuomo noted that most coronavirus cases will resolve on their own. There are concerns about certain demographics, such as seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

The symptoms of the virus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

The 50-year-old Westchester County man, an attorney who works in Manhattan, is in critical condition at a New York City hospital. Cuomo repeated that the man had an "underlying respiratory illness" when he contracted the virus.