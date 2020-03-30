Cuomo gets high marks from NY voters for coronavirus response

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has received national praise for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.
The three-term Democrat's work hasn't gone unnoticed in the Empire State.
A new Siena College poll found 87% of New York voters approve of Cuomo's response to the coronavirus outbreak. His rating is higher than any other politician or entity included in the poll.
By comparison, 41% of New Yorkers approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the public health crisis. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become a trusted source of medical information during the pandemic, received a 74% approval rating in the poll.
While New Yorkers gave high marks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health departments and local government officials, it's Cuomo who garnered the most support.
"In the midst of this global pandemic, New Yorkers approve of Governor Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic with near universal support," Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg said.
Since the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, Cuomo has held daily briefings to provide updates on testing, the state's efforts to expand hospital capacity and other aspects of the response. Early on, the briefings could only be viewed on the governor's website. Now, national networks carry them live.
Cuomo's focus on the outbreak has been praised by Democrats and Republicans. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who was the Republican gubernatorial nominee against Cuomo in 2018, recently tweeted, "(Cuomo) is providing the leadership and support needed in this critical & challenging moment."
The Siena Research Institute also found that Cuomo's favorability and job approval ratings increased, largely due to his response to the coronavirus outbreak in New York.
According to the poll, 71% of New York voters have a favorable view of the governor — his best mark in seven years. Sixty-three percent of voters say he's doing an excellent or good job, which is his highest job performance score since April 2012. More than one-quarter of voters — 27% — rated Cuomo's job performance as "excellent" — the most since he became governor in January 2011.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.