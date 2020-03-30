Cuomo gets high marks from NY voters for coronavirus response

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has received national praise for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

The three-term Democrat's work hasn't gone unnoticed in the Empire State.

A new Siena College poll found 87% of New York voters approve of Cuomo's response to the coronavirus outbreak. His rating is higher than any other politician or entity included in the poll.

By comparison, 41% of New Yorkers approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the public health crisis. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has become a trusted source of medical information during the pandemic, received a 74% approval rating in the poll.

While New Yorkers gave high marks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health departments and local government officials, it's Cuomo who garnered the most support.

"In the midst of this global pandemic, New Yorkers approve of Governor Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic with near universal support," Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg said.