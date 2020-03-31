Cuomo gets power in NY budget to close more state prisons

As of March 1, there were 43,881 inmates in the state prison system. That's down from 46,973 in early 2019.

The prisons that could be closed this year haven't been identified. Annucci testified at a budget hearing in February that the goal is to eliminate 2,500 beds. He said it would be "within the realm of possibility" that at least two or three prisons will be closed.

The state has eliminated more than 6,650 beds since Cuomo became governor in 2011. The prison closures have saved the state approximately $193 million a year, according to DOCCS.

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, criticized the proposed closure of more state prisons in a statement released after Cuomo presented his budget plan in January.

NYSCOPBA opposes prison closures because they argue it leads to overcrowding in the correctional facilities that remain open.

"The last thing we need is incarcerated individuals tightly crammed into prisons, creating nothing more than a powder keg of violence," Powers said.

State lawmakers are working to finalize the 2020-21 budget amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York. Several policy proposals that were part of the initial public protection and general government budget bill were excluded from the final agreement.

