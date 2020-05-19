Cuomo: Honor NY veterans with small gatherings, vehicle parades on Memorial Day

Memorial Day won't be the same this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic won't prevent ceremonies and parades from being held to honor veterans.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state will allow local ceremonies featuring no more than 10 people. He is encouraging local governments and organizations to broadcast the ceremonies so that people can watch the events.
The 10-person limit is based on the federal guideline for social gatherings. But Cuomo is letting local governments decide whether they want to hold smaller Memorial Day ceremonies.
While many communities across the state have canceled Memorial Day events and parades, Cuomo suggested vehicle parades to honor veterans and those who were killed while serving in the U.S. military.
"This is important to many, many families all across this state and nation," he said. "It's important to the veterans that they be recognized and I think we can do that and I think we can do it safely."
Even as the state allows several regions to begin a phased reopening of businesses and recreational activities, mass gatherings are prohibited. Cuomo signed an executive order in March that mandates the cancellation or postponement of "non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reasons." The non-essential gatherings included celebrations, parties, weddings and other events.
With the ban still in place, many New York municipalities decided to cancel their Memorial Day events. In Cayuga County, Auburn usually hosts a Memorial Day parade and Duck Derby. Both events are canceled this year.
The traditional events won't be held, but Cuomo is encouraging some type of recognition for fallen heroes and veterans. Vehicle parades have become a popular alternative in the COVID-19 era, with people driving by someone's home to celebrate birthdays or graduations.
In other news:
• Cuomo announced that the state will launch a pilot program to resume visitation at 16 hospitals. One central New York hospital — St. Joseph's in Syracuse — will be part of the program.
Visitors will be screened for symptoms and subject to temperature checks at the hospital. They must wear personal protective equipment during their visit. There will be time limits on the visits.
"It is terrible to have someone in the hospital and that person is isolated, not being able to see their family and friends," Cuomo said. "I understand the health reasons for that. We were afraid of the virus spread, but this is a pilot project to see if we can bring visitors in and do it safely."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.