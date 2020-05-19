Cuomo: Honor NY veterans with small gatherings, vehicle parades on Memorial Day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Memorial Day won't be the same this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic won't prevent ceremonies and parades from being held to honor veterans.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state will allow local ceremonies featuring no more than 10 people. He is encouraging local governments and organizations to broadcast the ceremonies so that people can watch the events.

The 10-person limit is based on the federal guideline for social gatherings. But Cuomo is letting local governments decide whether they want to hold smaller Memorial Day ceremonies.

While many communities across the state have canceled Memorial Day events and parades, Cuomo suggested vehicle parades to honor veterans and those who were killed while serving in the U.S. military.

"This is important to many, many families all across this state and nation," he said. "It's important to the veterans that they be recognized and I think we can do that and I think we can do it safely."