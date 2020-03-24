Cuomo: 'Inexplicable' that Trump doesn't use federal law for coronavirus response

With New York facing a worsening public health crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to know why President Donald Trump won't use the Defense Production Act to help states in need of equipment.
The Defense Production Act grants the president the authority to mandate that businesses manufacture certain products or supplies. Trump invoked the last week, but has said he doesn't believe it's necessary to require companies to make equipment when so many are volunteering to provide masks, ventilators are other necessities.
But Cuomo, who said Tuesday that the coronavirus will peak in New York within the next two or three weeks, believes that Trump should follow through and mandate the production of medical equipment.
"If we don't have the ventilators in 14 days, it does us no good," said Cuomo, who added that Trump's decision not to use the law is "inexplicable."
New York has 25,665 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which is over 10 times more than the number of positive tests in California and Washington. Based on the rate of increase, the projection is that the virus will peak in 14 to 21 days.
So far, there are 3,234 people hospitalized in New York and 756 in intensive care units. The state's existing hospital capacity is 53,000 beds and 3,000 ICU beds. Once COVID-19 reaches the apex, it's estimated that the state will need as many as 140,000 hospital beds and 40,000 ICU beds.
The federal government is helping the state expand its capacity. Temporary hospitals will be set up at four locations. Additional beds will be available at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan.
But for hospitals in New York, especially in the New York City area and on Long Island, more equipment is needed. New York has been able to purchase more gloves, gowns and masks, which will be shipped to hospitals. However, ventilators have been difficult to acquire.
The state was able to obtain 7,000 ventilators. But Cuomo said 30,000 ventilators are needed, especially for ICU patients in need of treatment for COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to Cuomo, has a stockpile of 20,000 ventilators. He questioned why the ventilators haven't been deployed to New York to help the state with its rise in COVID-19 cases.
Cuomo said the ventilators wouldn't stay in New York. After the state gets past its peak, he is willing to move them to other areas of the country that need them.
"But don't leave them sitting in a stockpile," he said.
In other news:
• Following up on his comments about "restarting" the economy, Cuomo said he understands what Trump is saying and noted that it's "unsustainable" to continue an economic slowdown. On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that "Our people want to return to work."
While Cuomo recognizes the ongoing economic struggles, he believes the public health crisis should be the priority.
"No American is going to say accelerate the economy at the cost of human life," he said. "No American is going to say how much a life is worth. Job one has to be save lives. That has to be the priority."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
