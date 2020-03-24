Cuomo: 'Inexplicable' that Trump doesn't use federal law for coronavirus response

So far, there are 3,234 people hospitalized in New York and 756 in intensive care units. The state's existing hospital capacity is 53,000 beds and 3,000 ICU beds. Once COVID-19 reaches the apex, it's estimated that the state will need as many as 140,000 hospital beds and 40,000 ICU beds.

The federal government is helping the state expand its capacity. Temporary hospitals will be set up at four locations. Additional beds will be available at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan.

But for hospitals in New York, especially in the New York City area and on Long Island, more equipment is needed. New York has been able to purchase more gloves, gowns and masks, which will be shipped to hospitals. However, ventilators have been difficult to acquire.

The state was able to obtain 7,000 ventilators. But Cuomo said 30,000 ventilators are needed, especially for ICU patients in need of treatment for COVID-19.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to Cuomo, has a stockpile of 20,000 ventilators. He questioned why the ventilators haven't been deployed to New York to help the state with its rise in COVID-19 cases.