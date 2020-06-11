Cuomo letting NY local governments decide whether to open playgrounds, pools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Auburn, Cayuga County and other local governments in New York will decide whether playgrounds and pools can open after the COVID-19 shutdown.

At his press briefing Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would defer to localities on the opening of playgrounds and pools. Playgrounds have been closed due to the pandemic and, until the governor's briefing, there wasn't any guidance on the opening of pools as summer approaches.

"They have to use their judgment here," Cuomo said. "Again, they have the test data. They should be studying the test data. They should be looking at those positives and see where the positives are coming from. If the positives are in a cluster, a neighborhood that has that pool, don't open the pool."

The state updated its guidance regarding parks and playgrounds. It explains that parks, playgrounds and other spaces can be open if visitors maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and there is frequent cleaning and disinfection measures.