Cuomo letting NY local governments decide whether to open playgrounds, pools

The city of Auburn, Cayuga County and other local governments in New York will decide whether playgrounds and pools can open after the COVID-19 shutdown.
At his press briefing Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would defer to localities on the opening of playgrounds and pools. Playgrounds have been closed due to the pandemic and, until the governor's briefing, there wasn't any guidance on the opening of pools as summer approaches.
"They have to use their judgment here," Cuomo said. "Again, they have the test data. They should be studying the test data. They should be looking at those positives and see where the positives are coming from. If the positives are in a cluster, a neighborhood that has that pool, don't open the pool."
The state updated its guidance regarding parks and playgrounds. It explains that parks, playgrounds and other spaces can be open if visitors maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and there is frequent cleaning and disinfection measures.
In Cayuga County, playgrounds have been closed for more than two months. Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman issued an emergency order on April 7 to close all playgrounds and athletic fields. The order was extended on May 22.
McNabb-Coleman couldn't be reached for comment on whether the county would reopen playgrounds and allow pools to open. Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert didn't respond to a request for comment.
At Thursday's Auburn City Council meeting, Dygert said the city is "awaiting guidance on (pools and playgrounds) and what restrictions may exist with those reopenings." He said the city is working the county and the county health department on the matter.
Another popular outdoor activity will be allowed. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that the state will permit garage sales.
There will be restrictions, though. Garage sales can be held as long as people maintain social distancing and wear face coverings. No more than 10 people can be at the garage sale at one time.
In other news:
• Cayuga County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — the fifth consecutive day without new positive cases.
Eight people remain in mandatory isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Forty-five people are in mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus.
Three patients are hospitalized, according to the Cayuga County Health Department.
