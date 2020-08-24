 Skip to main content
Cuomo: 'Low-risk' NY high school sports can be played, but no football
NEW YORK STATE

Cuomo: 'Low-risk' NY high school sports can be played, but no football

Auburn Football 20.JPG (copy)

In this November 2019 photo, Auburn quarterback Troy Churney fights his way into the end zone for a touchdown during the second overtime against Indian River during a Section III, Class A semifinal game in Watertown.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York will allow certain "low-risk" high school sports to be played this fall, but — for now — there won't be football games. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that practices and games for low-risk sports, such as cross country, field hockey, swimming, soccer and tennis, can begin Sept. 21.

The state issued guidance for the resumption of interscholastic sports. One of the main provisions is no traveling outside of a school's region to practice or play games until Oct. 19. For Cayuga County-area schools, they can play games in other central New York counties — Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties — or in contiguous regions, such as the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier. 

Schools must limit indoor facilities to no more than 50% capacity for sporting events. No more than two spectators will be allowed for each player. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. 

High-risk sports, such as football, ice hockey, rugby, volleyball and wrestling, can practice. But they aren't allowed to play games, according to Cuomo. 

"We're doing this in phases," Cuomo said. "We want to see what the effect is. We want to see how it works. Schools opening, in general, is a big question mark. What would the effect be? The fall is a big question mark. Many of the experts are suggesting there may be a second wave or reoccurrence, so phasing it will allow us to watch it." 

The resumption of interscholastic sports was one of the unanswered questions about the school reopening process. Before schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health crisis impacted high school sporting events. Sectional and state championships were postponed before being canceled. It wiped out the entire spring season. 

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, which oversees high school sports in the state, established a task force to examine whether sports could return in the fall. The start of the season was already delayed to Sept. 21. 

When Cuomo announced last week that guidance would be issued for high school sports, the NYSPHSAA outlined its next steps. There will be meetings with the executive directors of each section and the COVID-19 task force will convene. 

While there is a lot to discuss, NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas is pleased that high school sports, with some limitations, can resume play. 

"Great news for student-athletes!!" Zayas tweeted Monday. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

