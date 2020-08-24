Cuomo: 'Low-risk' NY high school sports can be played, but no football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York will allow certain "low-risk" high school sports to be played this fall, but — for now — there won't be football games.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that practices and games for low-risk sports, such as cross country, field hockey, swimming, soccer and tennis, can begin Sept. 21.

The state issued guidance for the resumption of interscholastic sports. One of the main provisions is no traveling outside of a school's region to practice or play games until Oct. 19. For Cayuga County-area schools, they can play games in other central New York counties — Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties — or in contiguous regions, such as the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier.

Schools must limit indoor facilities to no more than 50% capacity for sporting events. No more than two spectators will be allowed for each player. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

High-risk sports, such as football, ice hockey, rugby, volleyball and wrestling, can practice. But they aren't allowed to play games, according to Cuomo.