Cuomo mandates NY businesses keep some workers at home during coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is mandating businesses to keep at least half of their workforces at home in an attempt to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cuomo on Wednesday issued an executive order to require that no more than 50% of a company's employees can report for work outside of their homes. Essential services, such as banks, grocery and food production, healthcare providers, media, pharmacies, shipping, warehousing and utilities, are exempt from the mandate.

The order takes effect on Friday, March 20.

There has already been a statewide shutdown of casinos, gyms and movie theaters. Bars and restaurants are closed for dine-in customers, but can be open for carryout and delivery services.

At a press conference in Albany, Cuomo acknowledged the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the national and state economies. However, he believes the focus needs to be on the growing public health crisis.

"Once we get past that, then we'll deal with the economic crisis," he said.