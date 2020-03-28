Cuomo moves NY presidential primary, special elections due to coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that New York will postpone its presidential primary and five special elections to June 23 — the same day as the state's congressional, state and local primary elections — due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The presidential primary election was scheduled for Tuesday, April 28. A nine-day early voting period would've commenced Saturday, April 18.

Earlier this year, Cuomo called five special elections that would've been held on April 28. One of the special elections is to fill a vacancy in the 50th state Senate District, which includes portions of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

Now, all elections planned for April 28 will be moved to June 23.

"I don't think it's wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote," Cuomo said.

The decision to move the presidential primary and special elections comes as New York is responding to a major public health crisis.

As of Saturday, 52,318 New Yorkers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The number of hospitalizations is up to 7,328, with 1,755 patients in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 728 in New York, up from 519 on Friday.