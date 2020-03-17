Cuomo moves NY village elections to April 28 due to coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday issued an executive order delaying village elections due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Village elections in Cayuga County and across the state were scheduled for Wednesday, March 18. But with an increasing number of coronavirus cases and limits on large gatherings, Cuomo decided to move the elections to April 28 — the same day as the New York presidential primary.
"Our priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus," Cuomo said. "Public health officials have been clear that reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, and delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system."
Many villages typically hold their elections on the third Tuesday in March. With St. Patrick's Day falling on that date this year, it was moved to the third Wednesday.
The spread of the coronavirus disrupted plans for the elections. More than 900 people have tested positive for the virus and over 150 are hospitalized due to the respiratory illness.
The village elections will now be held on the same as the New York Democratic presidential primary and a handful of special elections across the state, including the race to fill the vacant 50th state Senate District seat in the Syracuse area.
Before Cuomo's announcement, there was only one contested village election in the Cayuga County area.
It's the second election-related executive order issued by Cuomo in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Over the weekend, he suspended the petitioning process and lowered the number of signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. The threshold is now 30% of the total mandated by the state. For congressional candidates, they now need to collect 375 valid signatures — down from 1,250 — to appear on the ballot.
