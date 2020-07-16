Cuomo: No alcoholic beverages unless you order food at NY bars, restaurants

If you want to consume a favorite beer or other alcoholic beverage at a local bar or restaurant, you'll need to order food with your drink.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new requirement during a conference call with reporters Thursday. The directive, which takes effect immediately, will mandate that only patrons who are ordering and eating food can be served alcoholic beverages. No walk-up bar service will be permitted. To be served, a patron must be seated at the bar area.
Any potential violations of the new mandate can be reported to the State Liquor Authority at sla.ny.gov.
The goal is to prevent large gatherings, especially in outdoor areas of bars and restaurants. Cuomo said there have been numerous complaints and the state has reviewed more than 5,000 establishments in downstate New York where many bars and restaurants are failing to comply with the guidelines.
"The concept here was bars and restaurants would be allowed to do outdoor dining. That is a dining situation," Cuomo said. "If you're not eating a meal and you're just drinking, then it's just an outdoor bar and people are mingling and they're not isolated at individual tables."
On a second call with reporters, Cuomo added that the purpose of allowing outdoor dining was never to create a situation where tables are set up and "then have 100 people mingling outside in a block party format."
Bars and restaurants have faced stringent regulations since the COVID-19 outbreak began in New York. In March, the state ordered bars and restaurants to close for in-person service. Delivery and takeout services were permitted.
Outdoor dining was included in the second reopening phase. According to the guidance posted on the state's website, outdoor dining areas could open as long as customers are seated at tables and social distancing is maintained.
The guidance continues, "Consumption of any dine-in food and/or beverage must occur at tables or bar tops in these outdoor spaces."
There were similar rules when bars and restaurants could open indoor dining areas during the third reopening phase. The guidance stated that restaurants could open bar seating, but customers must be seated and "distanced appropriately." It repeated that requirement from phase two that any beverages or food must be consumed while customers are seated at the bar tops or tables.
The new requirements could be particularly difficult for New York's breweries and wineries, many of which don't serve food or even have kitchens.
"We're concerned about it," said Bill Martin, one of the owners of Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distillery in Seneca Falls. "We're doing things very safely right now, but throwing food in there is a hard option for us to overcome."
Martin is hopeful that any food will meet the state's requirements, such as a small bag of chips or popcorn. He's reached out to the New York Wine & Grape Foundation for further guidance, he said, such as whether he has to sell the food or just supply it.
As for the new rule against walk-up bar service, Martin said he thought that was already required by the state's reopening guidance. At Montezuma, patrons are asked to sit at picnic tables on a side yard, and limited to tables of six in order to prevent larger groups from forming.
Like Martin, Good Shepherds Brewing Co. owner Garrett Shepherd has also reached out to his trade group, the New York State Brewers Association, for guidance.
Shepherd is similarly curious what will meet the state's criteria for food. He already provides small snacks at no price at his downtown Auburn brewery, but he's unsure whether he'll have to start adding a food surcharge to drinks in order to meet the requirement.
"It's going to be pretty interesting to see how this affects all of us," he said.
