Cuomo: No alcoholic beverages unless you order food at NY bars, restaurants

If you want to consume a favorite beer or other alcoholic beverage at a local bar or restaurant, you'll need to order food with your drink.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new requirement during a conference call with reporters Thursday. The directive, which takes effect immediately, will mandate that only patrons who are ordering and eating food can be served alcoholic beverages. No walk-up bar service will be permitted. To be served, a patron must be seated at the bar area.

Any potential violations of the new mandate can be reported to the State Liquor Authority at sla.ny.gov.

The goal is to prevent large gatherings, especially in outdoor areas of bars and restaurants. Cuomo said there have been numerous complaints and the state has reviewed more than 5,000 establishments in downstate New York where many bars and restaurants are failing to comply with the guidelines.

"The concept here was bars and restaurants would be allowed to do outdoor dining. That is a dining situation," Cuomo said. "If you're not eating a meal and you're just drinking, then it's just an outdoor bar and people are mingling and they're not isolated at individual tables."