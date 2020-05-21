Cuomo: No in-class summer school in New York due to COVID-19 pandemic

There have been 157 reported cases of the illness in children. Three children have died. Similar cases have been found in 25 states and 13 countries.

Cuomo noted that the early assessment from health experts was that COVID-19 wouldn't affect children in the same it can cause serious illness in older people and those with underlying health conditions. But he's concerned about the recent findings that children who had COVID-19 are contracting another serious illness.

The presence of the new illness could affect the decision to reopen schools in the fall. But Cuomo said Thursday that no decision has been made about whether schools will be allowed to hold in-person classes beginning in September.

The state will issue guidance in early June on what schools will need to do to plan for reopening in the fall. The districts must develop plans and submit them to the state in July. The state must approve the plans before the schools can proceed with the reopening process.

"Again, we don't want to make that decision until we have more facts," Cuomo said. "As the facts keep changing, prudence dictates that you don't make a decision until it's timely so you have the most recent facts to make a decision."

