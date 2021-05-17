Cuomo: No mask mandate for vaccinated New Yorkers

With the exception of certain situations, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer be required to wear a mask in indoor or outdoor public places.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding masks and social distancing for vaccinated people. Based on the guidance, fully vaccinated individuals don't have to wear a mask or maintain social distancing.

New York's new mask rules will take effect on Wednesday.

"If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said. "No masks. No social distancing."

According to the CDC guidelines, immunocompromised individuals and people who aren't vaccinated must continue to wear a mask when they can't maintain social distancing in public venues. Masks are required for all individuals in certain settings, including health care facilities, homeless shelters, nursing homes, prisons, public transportation and schools.

Cuomo added that private venues will have the ability to set additional guidelines, which gives businesses the option of requiring masks regardless of vaccination status. While some businesses have opted to lift mask requirements, others say they will keep the mandates for now.