Cuomo: No mask mandate for vaccinated New Yorkers

With the exception of certain situations, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer be required to wear a mask in indoor or outdoor public places.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that the state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding masks and social distancing for vaccinated people. Based on the guidance, fully vaccinated individuals don't have to wear a mask or maintain social distancing.
New York's new mask rules will take effect on Wednesday.
"If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said. "No masks. No social distancing."
According to the CDC guidelines, immunocompromised individuals and people who aren't vaccinated must continue to wear a mask when they can't maintain social distancing in public venues. Masks are required for all individuals in certain settings, including health care facilities, homeless shelters, nursing homes, prisons, public transportation and schools.
Cuomo added that private venues will have the ability to set additional guidelines, which gives businesses the option of requiring masks regardless of vaccination status. While some businesses have opted to lift mask requirements, others say they will keep the mandates for now.
There have been more than 17.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in New York. Nearly 62% of state residents age 18 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. A majority of adults age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after getting the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Cuomo issued an executive order in April 2020 that required New Yorkers ages 2 and older to wear a mask or face covering when they can't maintain social distancing in public. A separate order in May 2020 allowed businesses to deny entry to customers who refused to wear a mask.
The CDC updated its guidance on Thursday as more Americans get vaccinated. According to the agency, 37% of Americans — nearly 123 million people — are fully vaccinated. Over 157 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Before Cuomo's announcement on Monday, there was pressure to adopt the CDC guidance. A bipartisan group of county executives issued statements urging the governor to update the state's mask rules. State Sen. George Borello, a Republican, announced he would introduce a resolution to lift the state's mask mandate.
But Cuomo, who held a briefing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, said the state would adopt the guidance. The announcement was on the same day the state lifted the curfew on outdoor food and beverage service at bars and restaurants. There have been other changes to COVID-related regulations, including lifting capacity restrictions on museums, offices and restaurants, and the resumption of 24-hour subway service in New York City.
In other news:
• Cayuga County reported 32 new cases over a three-day period. There are 89 active cases in mandatory isolation.
Hospitalizations remain unchanged. There are two COVID-related patients at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported.
