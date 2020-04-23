Cuomo: 'Nobody's to blame' for NY nursing home COVID-19 deaths

The advisory stated that nursing homes couldn't deny admission or readmission to residents who had confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Nursing homes also couldn't test for COVID-19 before admitting or readmitting a resident who was recently hospitalized.

"This treacherous virus spreads through nursing homes like fire through dry grass and the state's March 25 policy served to unnecessarily fan the flames of this fire," Hanse said.

The COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes and adult care facilities is up to 3,540 — nearly one-quarter of the statewide coronavirus-related fatalities. There have been COVID-19 deaths reported by nursing homes in 29 counties.

Cuomo said Thursday that state Attorney General Letitia James and the health department will investigate any violations of the governor's executive orders. Any nursing homes that aren't complying with the orders will be inspected by the health department.

If the department determines that facilities failed to comply with the directives, Cuomo said, the nursing homes will be required to submit action plans. They could face a fine of up to $10,000 per violation or the loss of their operating license.