Cuomo: Non-essential NY businesses to close, New Yorkers should stay home due to COVID-19

The vulnerable groups should remain indoors, can leave their homes for "solitary exercise," pre-screen visitors and aides by taking their temperature and don't visit households with multiple people. If they are in the presence of others, they are encouraged to wear a mask.

Cuomo named the set of rules "Matilda's Law" after his mother. At Friday's briefing and past press conferences, he's expressed concern about his mother being exposed to the coronavirus.

"This is about protecting them," he said. "What you do highly affects their health and well-being."

For New Yorkers who aren't in one of the vulnerable categories, non-essential social gatherings are prohibited. The only gatherings that will be permitted involve workers providing essential services, according to Cuomo. Social distancing should be practiced in those situations.

While the state isn't prohibiting outdoor recreational activities, New Yorkers are asked to avoid contact with others. The use of public transportation should be limited to necessary travel and users should practice social distancing on buses and trains.

There will be penalties — fines or mandatory closure — for businesses that don't comply with the order.

"We need everyone to be safe," Cuomo said. "Otherwise, no one can be safe."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 4