Cuomo now requiring NY employers keep 75% of workforce at home due to COVID-19

On Wednesday, Cuomo ordered amusement parks, bowling alleys and the indoor portions of shopping malls to close until further notice. Mall stores with exterior entrances may remain open.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York continues to rise as more tests are processed. According to Cuomo's office, 22,284 people have been tested for COVID-19. There are 4,152 positive cases in New York, up from 2,382 on Wednesday. The hospitalization rate is 19%, with 777 people hospitalized due to the virus.

New York has the most confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. Washington has the second-most with 1,182 cases — nearly 3,000 fewer than New York.

As the numbers increase, Cuomo reminded New Yorkers that it's not an actual count of the cases in the state. He estimated that there are "thousands and thousands" of people who have the virus but haven't been tested. He said there could be just as many people who had the virus and it resolved before testing commenced.

"We're still testing because you want to find those positive cases, track them down, isolate people and stop the spread," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1