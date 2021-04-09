Cuomo: NY allocation of J&J COVID-19 vaccine 'significantly lower' next week

New York will receive fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warned of a smaller allocation to states. The CDC said the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses distributed by the federal government would decrease by 85%, from 5 million to 785,000.

For New York, there will be an 88% decrease in Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. The state will receive 34,900 doses — a significant drop after getting nearly 300,000 doses this week.

Cuomo said no appointments should have to be canceled, but the state's vaccination clinics and other sites "will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers' arms as we would like."

"We hope the production issues are resolved as soon as possible, and that production ramps up quickly so we can expand the number of New Yorkers who are vaccinated," Cuomo said.

The smaller allocations are due to a problem that occurred at a Johnson & Johnson distribution facility in Baltimore. A worker accidentally contaminated 15 million doses of the vaccine. The doses were destroyed.