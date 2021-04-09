Cuomo: NY budget has $800M for I-81 project in Syracuse

After the review process, the final environmental impact statement will be posted. The Federal Highway Administration and state Department of Transportation will then issue the record of decision, which officially names the selected option for the project.

The state identified the community grid as its "preferred alternative" in 2019. Barring any changes, it's expected that the federal and state governments will follow through on plans for a community grid to replace the existing viaduct.

With the community grid proposal, the viaduct will be demolished. Almond Street, which is located under the elevated portion of I-81, would be reconstructed with two lanes in each direction. A new business loop will be created, the existing Interstate 481 will be redesignated as I-81 east of the city and there will be improvements to interchanges and other city streets.

The $800 million announced by Cuomo will fund the first phase of the project, which will feature work on the new Business Loop 81, Interstate 690 over Crouse and Irving avenues and changing I-481 to I-81.

"We've listened to the community, addressed concerns related to the project and put our best plan forward. Now, it is time for action," Cuomo said. "We look forward to that historic day when the first shovel breaks ground on this important project."

