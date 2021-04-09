Cuomo: NY budget has $800M for I-81 project in Syracuse

Before the plan is finalized for replacing the Interstate 81 viaduct in Syracuse, New York state is making a significant investment in the project.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state budget includes $800 million — 40% of the project's estimated $2 billion price tag — for I-81.
The funding is from the state Department of Transportation's capital plan, according to Joe Morrissey, the department's spokesman. The capital plan, he explained, is supported by federal and state funds.
"We anticipate this project will be largely federally aided," Morrissey said. "As part of the federal environmental review process, we're required to develop a major project financial plan. That work is underway and will be included as part of the final (environmental impact statement). The funding, which is now available to DOT, ensures that construction can commence as soon as the Federal Highway Administration approves the project to move forward."
Cuomo announced earlier this year that the I-81 project will begin in 2022. But the federal and state governments first must complete the draft environmental impact statement.
The governor's office said that the state Department of Transportation is working with the Federal Highway Administration to finalize the draft, which will be released for public review. There will be a public comment period and a public hearing will be held this summer.
After the review process, the final environmental impact statement will be posted. The Federal Highway Administration and state Department of Transportation will then issue the record of decision, which officially names the selected option for the project.
The state identified the community grid as its "preferred alternative" in 2019. Barring any changes, it's expected that the federal and state governments will follow through on plans for a community grid to replace the existing viaduct.
With the community grid proposal, the viaduct will be demolished. Almond Street, which is located under the elevated portion of I-81, would be reconstructed with two lanes in each direction. A new business loop will be created, the existing Interstate 481 will be redesignated as I-81 east of the city and there will be improvements to interchanges and other city streets.
The $800 million announced by Cuomo will fund the first phase of the project, which will feature work on the new Business Loop 81, Interstate 690 over Crouse and Irving avenues and changing I-481 to I-81.
"We've listened to the community, addressed concerns related to the project and put our best plan forward. Now, it is time for action," Cuomo said. "We look forward to that historic day when the first shovel breaks ground on this important project."
