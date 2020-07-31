Cuomo: NY casinos are nonessential, remain closed

The casinos are at a disadvantage because Native American-owned casinos have been open for nearly two months. The Oneida Indian Nation reopened its Point Place, Turning Stone and Yellow Brick Road casinos in June. There are strict guidelines in place and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19, but there hasn't been any outbreaks reported since the casinos reopened.

Lance Young, the executive vice president and general manager of del Lago Resort & Casino, told The Citizen two weeks ago that the casino has developed a reopening plan. The plan, named Extra Care, is based on federal and state guidelines. Capacity will be limited on the casino floor and adjustments will be made to allow for social distancing at slot machines and table games.

Employees and guests will be screened before entering the casino. Workers will be issued personal protective equipment, including masks.

"We're ready to reopen when the data and science says that we can and we'll continue to work with state officials," Young said. "Hopefully we'll be open soon."