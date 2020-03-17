Cuomo: NY coronavirus cases could peak in 45 days, more hospital beds needed

New York could need twice as many hospital beds and a tenfold increase in intensive care unit capacity if the coronavirus continues to spread at its current rate.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday revealed that the state consulted with health experts who developed projections for when the coronavirus could peak in New York and the resources that would be required to treat patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The state's existing capacity includes 53,000 hospitals beds and 3,000 beds in intensive care units. If the coronavirus peaks at 45 days, the projections indicate the state would need between 55,000 and 110,000 hospital beds and between 18,600 to 37,200 ICU beds to treat individuals who contract the virus.
The availability of ICU beds is already a concern. Cuomo said last week that 80% of the ICU beds are filled. ICU beds are important, he explained, because additional equipment, such as ventilators, are used in those settings.
Most who contract COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms — a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Seniors with underlying health conditions are at risk of serious illness, which may require hospitalization.
"They need an ICU bed and that's the challenge," Cuomo said. "That remains the challenge."
More than 10,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus. There are 1,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York — including 432 since Monday. Hospitalizations jumped from 158 to 264 in one day.
New York has the highest number of confirmed cases in the U.S.
As the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations surge, Cuomo is seeking help to increase hospital capacity. He asked President Donald Trump to mobilize the Army Corps of Engineers to transform State University of New York dormitories into temporary hospitals.
Trump said Tuesday that the federal government is "starting the process" to assist New York and other states with the construction of temporary hospitals.
"The Army Corps of Engineers is ready, willing and able," Trump said. "We have to give them the go-ahead if we find that it's going to be necessary. We think that we can have quite a few units up very rapidly."
During his press conference in Albany, Cuomo said the state is working with the Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Guard and building trades.
That assistance is needed because, according to Cuomo, the state can't do it on its own. He said he spoke to Trump and the president is "ready, willing and able" to help.
"I'm telling you this government cannot meet this crisis without the resources and the capacity of the federal government," he said.
In other news:
• Cuomo said his phone "has been ringing off the hook" because people are complaining about the closures of bars, restaurants, casinos, gyms and movie theaters.
Bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers at 8 p.m. Monday. At the same time, casinos, gyms and movie theaters closed in New York.
Delivery and takeout services can be offered by bars and restaurants. The state Liquor Authority approved a waiver that bars can obtain to sell carryout alcoholic beverages.
The purpose of the order is to reduce density and limit mass gatherings.
Cuomo's message to New Yorkers: Don't be angry at local officials because it was the state's call.
"I made these decisions," he said. "These were all state-ordered rules. I made them because I believe they are in the best interest of the state. The buck stops on my desk."
• With rumors circulating that there will be a mass quarantine in New York City, Cuomo said it's not true.
No city in New York can quarantine itself without state approval, he said.
"I have no interest whatsoever and no plan whatsoever to quarantine any city," Cuomo added.
