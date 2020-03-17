Cuomo: NY coronavirus cases could peak in 45 days, more hospital beds needed

New York could need twice as many hospital beds and a tenfold increase in intensive care unit capacity if the coronavirus continues to spread at its current rate.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday revealed that the state consulted with health experts who developed projections for when the coronavirus could peak in New York and the resources that would be required to treat patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The state's existing capacity includes 53,000 hospitals beds and 3,000 beds in intensive care units. If the coronavirus peaks at 45 days, the projections indicate the state would need between 55,000 and 110,000 hospital beds and between 18,600 to 37,200 ICU beds to treat individuals who contract the virus.

The availability of ICU beds is already a concern. Cuomo said last week that 80% of the ICU beds are filled. ICU beds are important, he explained, because additional equipment, such as ventilators, are used in those settings.

Most who contract COVID-19 will experience mild symptoms — a cough, fever and shortness of breath. Seniors with underlying health conditions are at risk of serious illness, which may require hospitalization.

"They need an ICU bed and that's the challenge," Cuomo said. "That remains the challenge."