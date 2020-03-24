Cuomo: NY coronavirus outbreak could peak in two weeks, 140K beds needed

Comparing it to a "bullet train," Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday said that the coronavirus outbreak in New York is accelerating and the number of cases could peak within the next few weeks.
New York has 25,665 confirmed COVID-19 cases — over 10 times more than any other state. The death toll rose to 210 and 3,234 people are hospitalized.
Early projections had the state's coronavirus cases peaking in late April or early May. But the rate of increase over the last several days has altered that timeframe. The new projections, according to Cuomo, is that the apex could occur in 14 to 21 days.
The outbreak in New York not only could peak sooner, but it may require more hospital beds than anticipated. The state's existing hospital capacity is 53,000 beds and 3,000 beds in intensive care units. To treat patients with COVID-19, estimates suggest that the state will need as many as 140,000 hospital beds and 40,000 ICU beds.
"Those are troubling and astronomical numbers," Cuomo said.
An executive order signed by Cuomo requires hospitals to expand capacity by at least 50%. Although it's not a requirement yet, the state is encouraging hospitals to find the space to double capacity.
The federal government is helping by establishing temporary hospitals at four downstate locations. A vast majority of the confirmed coronavirus cases are in the New York City area. There are nearly 15,000 cases in the city, according to the latest figures.
Cuomo said he will use dormitories on the City University of New York and State University of New York campuses if more hospital space is needed. He's also having conversations with hotel owners about using rooms for patients.
"I will turn this state upside down to get the number of beds we need," he said.
Even if the state can expand its hospital capacity, staffing is a concern. Cuomo said they are contacting retirees to establish a backup reserve staff to relieve doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.
Equipment is also needed. New York has acquired 7,000 ventilators, but needs 30,000.
With ventilators in short supply, the state will experiment with splitting ventilators for use by two people. Cuomo acknowledged it will be difficult, but they don't have a lot of options.
"You cannot buy them. You cannot find them," Cuomo said of ventilators. "The capacity is limited."
